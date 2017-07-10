West Virginia moves up in rankings for U.S. cancer deaths

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) More West Virginians are dying of cancer than almost anywhere else in the U.S., according to new numbers from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The new CDC numbers released Thursday found a sharp difference between cancer rates in rural and metropolitan areas, citing smoking, obesity, lack of physical activity, and access to care as driving forces behind the deaths.



In May, West Virginia moved up from the state with the 3rd highest cancer death rate in 2013, to 2nd in 2014, trailing only behind Kentucky in the CDC's latest report.



While West Virginia made improvements in the overall cancer rate between 2013-14, from 473 to 461 cases per 100,000 people, the state is still well above the national average of 436 cases per 100,000 people.

In addition to lifestyle habits, experts said those who wait to seek treatment often see a negative impact on their prognosis.

Why do so many people wait to seek treatment?



Linda Dempsey was the owner of a small hair salon in 2001. She had 12 employees to think of and a daughter in college. Dempsey, like so many others, waited to have the lump in her chest checked out.



"You do everything that you can to survive, but you don't think about the harm it will be doing on your body in your later years."



By the time she went to the doctor, Dempsey was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Given four months to live at the time, she defied the odds, surviving 15 years. She decided to use her good fortune to help others in the cancer battles, including a friend and fellow hairstylist who was recently diagnosed.



"They told her the second part of her cancer was related to chemicals. We were hair stylists. We were in a lot of chemicals and I think that's the same with a lot of jobs in West Virginia."



Dempsey is just one of many, according to Dr. Kyle Muscari. The Access Health physician encourages his patients to take advantage of the many screenings that come at little or no cost to the patient.



"I think some people are scared to go to the doctor, scared of hearing bad news. They also worry about having to do uncomfortable tests. But if you can know today versus six months from now, you can have a much better chance."



There are also simple ways for people to reduce their risk, adds Dr. Muscari. "Smoking is a big one. Health eating, exercise, knowing about your family history, what did my mom have and at what age she was diagnosed, for example."



Meanwhile, Dempsey said she will never forget hearing her doctors words at the time of her diagnosis. "He said you have to fight. If you don't fight, you can't live."



Dempsey went to get checked out and survived, but her friend, just two months after her diagnosis, died.

