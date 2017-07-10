WV Natural Resources Police help wrangle calf off interstate

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police posted a picture today of the calf its officers helped wrangle off Interstate 79.

A Natural Resources Police Officer helped the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department get the livestock out of traffic.

Below is the full text of the Facebook post by the West Virginia Natural Resources Police:

Yesterday, NRPO Clevenger assisted the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department on I-79.

A calf had found its way onto the interstate but the quick work of the deputy assisted by the NRPO prevented what could have been a bad situation for drivers.

The officers on scene were able to get the animal under control and it even posed for a picture with them after being captured.

You really never know what you will be doing when you leave home in the morning.

#nrpo