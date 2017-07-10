Schumer calls on FDA to regulate 'snortable chocolate'

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

Georgia's health commissioner has been named the new director of the federal government's top public health agency.

Buffalo, New York, is home to the nation's first opioid crisis intervention court, which puts users under faster, stricter supervision with the goal of keeping them alive.

Slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds are helping California firefighters as they battle several wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio that caused the expectant mother to lose her baby.

President Donald Trump pressed Congress on Monday to "get it done" on health care before leaving for its long August recess.

A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday for 18 Penn State fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking.

The day of reckoning has come for rail commuters into New York City.

Several Republican governors are urging their home-state GOP senators to protect their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away health care coverage from thousands of their residents.

Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.

A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a "snortable chocolate" powder, saying he's worried that it could prove harmful and is being marketed like a drug.

In a letter Saturday, the New York Democrat asked the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the use of caffeine in inhalable food products such as so-called Coco Loko. It's gotten buzz in recent weeks.

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, says there are too many unanswered questions about a product pitched under the innocent-sounding name of chocolate.

"This suspect product has no clear health value," he said in a statement. "I can't think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses."

Marketed as "raw cacao snuff," Coco Loko includes cacao powder, which comes from beans used in making chocolate; they contain some caffeine. Manufacturer Legal Lean Co. doesn't detail other ingredients online, but according to news reports, Coco Loko also includes common energy-drink ingredients.

It promises feelings of well-being, mental focus, ecstasy-like euphoria and a rush of "motivation that is great for partygoers to dance the night away without a crash," according to Orlando, Florida-based Legal Lean's website. It notes that the claims haven't been vetted by the FDA.

The agency has said it hasn't yet determined whether it has authority to regulate snortable chocolate.

Legal Lean Co., which sells Coco Loko online for $19.99 for a 1.25-ounce (3.5-gram) tin, did not return a call seeking comment. Founder Nick Anderson has said he didn't consult any medical professionals but believes Coco Loko is safe. He said he developed it from snortable chocolate that's circulated in Europe in recent years."There's really no negative publicity, so I felt we're good to go," he told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

Doctors have said they're not certain what the effects of inhaling chocolate might be.

