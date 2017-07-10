2 wanted in Beckley credit card theft - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The West Virginia State Police in Beckley are looking for two people wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to Senior Trooper C.A. Dunn, the credit card was used at several locations in the Beckley area. 

If you have any information on the identity of the man or woman pictured in the accompanying security photos, call the WV State Police at 304-256-6700. 

