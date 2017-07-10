Plea hearing breaks down for man accused in officer hit and run

BECKLEY (WVVA) A plea hearing set for a man accused in a 2016 hit and run on a police officer came to an abrupt end on Monday.

Timothy Lee Howard, 22, was arrested in July of 2016, after police said he was caught on camera accelerating an ATV toward Cpl. W.L. Gravley of the Beckley Police Department. Cpl. Gravley was struck by the vehicle, causing severe injuries to his legs (i.e. multiple broken bones, lacerations, and abrasions). Investigators said Howard then crashed the ATV into a parked vehicle and fled on foot.



As part of a Kennedy plea deal with prosecutors, Howard was set to plead guilty on Monday to Attempted First Degree Murder and Malicious Assault of Police officer on Monday, both charges that carry a 3-15 year prison sentence. However, after Howard admitted to the use of Marijuana 12 hours prior to the hearing and demonstrated difficultly communicating his intention to enter into the agreement, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick made the decision to have the plea hearing reset.



Prosecutors had planned to drop two charges against Howard as part of the agreement; Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury and Obstruction. The plea hearing is expected to be reset later this week.



Since the accident, Cpl. Gravley has underwent multiple surgeries and has since returned to work with light duties as a result of injuries sustained in the attack.



Shortly before 1:00 am on July 4, 2016 Corporal W.L. Gravley of the Beckley Police Department was on routine patrol in the 400 Block of East Prince Street. While investigating a completely unrelated noise ordinance violation, Gravley observed an ATV approaching his location from the area of Powerline Drive. Because the ATV was traveling on the roadway illegally, Gravley began to motion for the driver to stop. According to witnesses and obtained surveillance video footage, the driver instead steered the ATV at officer Gravley and accelerated it sharply. The driver then drove the ATV into Corporal Gravley, causing severe injuries to his legs (i.e. multiple broken bones, lacerations, and abrasions) before crashing it into a parked vehicle and fleeing the area on foot. Corporal Gravley was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery in relation to his injuries; he is currently listed in stable condition.

Through a joint investigation of the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, officers were able to identify and arrest Timothy Lee Howard II in reference to this incident. Mr. Howard was taken into custody without incident on the night of July 5th, 2016 and has been charged with the following offenses: