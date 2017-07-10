Plea hearing breaks down for man accused in officer hit and run

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a "snortable chocolate" powder, saying he's worried that it could prove harmful and is being marketed like a drug.More >>
The West Virginia State Police in Beckley are looking for two people wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a credit card.More >>
BECKLEY (WVVA) A plea hearing set for a man accused of attacking a police officer in a 2016 hit and run came to an abrupt end on Monday.More >>
The charges against the Bluefield father who allegedly shook his 10-month-old daughter to death last week will be upgraded.More >>
Rookie Xander Schauffele made a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win The Greenbrier Classic by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first PGA Tour victory.More >>
Sunday afternoon wrapped up John Henry Days at the park now officially named in his honor.More >>
The West Virginia division of corrections wants the public to be aware of an escaped inmate.More >>
At 'The Karate School', martial arts instructor Donnie Meadows offered a self-defense class for ladies only. He's been teaching it for years, and believes the techniques demonstrated are vitally important.More >>
