Schauffele steals show late to win 2017 Greenbrier Classic - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Schauffele steals show late to win 2017 Greenbrier Classic

Posted:

Rookie Sebasitan Munoz attempted to go wire to wire to win The Greenbrier Classic on Sunday. However, it was another rookie who took home the trophy. Xander Schauffele shot a 67 and three under in the final round Sunday to pick up his first career victory. Robert Streb 69 and one under to finish in second. Jamie Lovemark and Munoz finished tied for third at 12 under overall for the tournament. Kelly Kraft and Russell Henley finished tied for fifth to round out the top five. 

