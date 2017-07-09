Rays get first Mercer Cup win; break Jays win streak - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rays get first Mercer Cup win; break Jays win streak

The Jays took the first two games of the series to extend their win streak to nine games. However it was the Rays that  got revenge Sunday night as they picked up the win 6-4. Zach Rutherford went 2-5 with a solo homer in the win. The Jays now 12-6, fall a game behind the Pulaski Yankees for first place in the East Division. The Rays move to 6-12. The Rays look to even the Mercer Cup up tomorrow night when the two meet for the final game four of their series. First pitch is set for 7:05 from Bowen Field. 
 

