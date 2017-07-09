John Henry Historical Park officially opens in Talcott

In Summers County, there's a place where the hiking trails smell of fresh mint, and a mountain tunnel provides natural air conditioning to those passing by. Both of those things can be experienced at a new park that opened up this weekend.

Sunday afternoon wrapped up John Henry Days at the park now officially named in his honor. Summers County Commissioner Jack David Woodrum explains how John Henry Park came to be. "John Henry Historical Park began with the Hilldale Ruritan Club in 1968. They had the idea for the park. I think that was leading up to the hundredth anniversary of the completion of the tunnel in 1972."

Legend has it that the Great Bend Tunnel is where John Henry used to do his work as a "steel driving man". The county bought the land from the railroad company with a vision in mind. "Out of that, the idea come for this historical park that we're at now. And this was the culmination of a lot of people over a lot of years. Over 45 years of work."

And what better way to wrap up the weekend here at the new park, than with a car show. Over ninety cars and motorcycles participated in the show, with some traveling from as far away as... Hazard County?!? Event organizer Eddie Fernatt is glad to see the efforts of so many workers and volunteers come to fruition. "Ten, twelve years ago, you couldn't even recognize the park being here. They moved down the John Henry Statue. It's just become a big part of Talcott, as far as the community goes."

The park will be open year-round, featuring trails for those who want to take a stroll through the woods. And more concerts are also scheduled for later this summer.