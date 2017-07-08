Blue Jays takes game two of the Mercer Cup - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Blue Jays takes game two of the Mercer Cup

The Bluefield Blue Jays continued their hot streak on Saturday night. The Jays not only picked up their second straight win over their rivals the Princeton Rays 10-5, but the win was also the ninth consecutive victory for the baby birds. McGregory Contreras, Chavez Young and Yorman Rodriguez each had two hits for the Jays. Tanner Kirwer had two RBI's to lead the team. The Mercer Cup continues on Sunday night from Bowen Field as the teams square off for game three at 6:05. 

