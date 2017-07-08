Munoz maintains lead after three rounds

PGA Tour rookie Sebastian Munoz continues to impress the golf world after remaining the leader of the Greenbrier Classic after three rounds. Munoz birdied his first hole of the afternoon and finished Saturday shooting a -2 with a 68 for the round. Robert Streb took over the second position shooting -5, 65 for the day. Xander Schauffele and Jamie Lovemark are tied for third at -11. Kelly Kraft, Russell Henley, and Davis Love III are in a three-way for fifth at -10. The pair of Munoz and Streb will tee off for the final round tomorrow afternoon at 2:00.