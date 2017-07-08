Inmate escaped from Beckley Correctional Center

The West Virginia Division of Corrections wants the public to be aware of an escaped inmate.

Last night at approximately 7:30 Russell Wayne Dotson escaped the Beckley Correctional Center.

Dotson, who also goes by the name Raw Raw, is a white, male with hazel brown eyes, six feet and 175 pounds with various tattoos.

Dotson was in the facility for burglary, domestic battery and a parole violation.

It is unknown whether Dotson is traveling by vehicle or by foot.