WV infant dies as result of Shaken Baby Syndrome

An update to a story we brought you regarding a West Virginia infant who spent most of the week fight for her life as a result of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

We spoke with the family of the 10-month-old just moments before this newscast, The family confirmed that the child has passed away at 1:18 this afternoon.

As you'll recall the child's father is Bluefield, West Virginia, man and he is in jail.

It began Wednesday when the infant's mother went to work, leaving her two children in the care of their father, Jacob Richards.

According to the criminal complaint, Richards confessed to investigators that the infant had been crying all day and that he had shaken the 10-month old for approximately one minute.

The complaint then says Richards told police that the baby girl immediately began gasping for air and that's when he called 9-11.

For the original details please visit the link below.

http://www.wvva.com/story/35826883/2017/07/Thursday/bluefield-man-charged-with-seriously-injuring-10-month-old