The Karate School empowers women through self-defense

Earlier today, local women were learning information that can empower them in the future, but their learning environment was far from the 'traditional' classroom.

At 'The Karate School', martial arts instructor Donnie Meadows offered a self-defense class for ladies only. He's been teaching it for years, and believes the techniques demonstrated are vitally important. "The idea is to empower women; to give them the skills that they need, to be able to defend themselves against physical attack."

Though men can also be physically attacked, he says women are usually the prime target, which is why he offers a class geared specifically for the ladies. "For us it's real critical that they learn to protect themselves. As a dad with two daughters, there's nothing better than knowing that your girls can take care of themselves. So I would want, not only my children, my wife, to learn to defend themselves, I would think most other people would as well."

Abir Aboulhosn was one of the ladies attending the class, and says she thoroughly enjoyed the experience. "You get to be with your friends, and Master Meadows is great to work with... so it WAS a lot of fun!"

For Aboulhosn, she says knowledge... is power. "I learned that I'm stronger than I thought I was. We were able to break some boards that I didn't think I was able to do. And it gives you more confidence in yourself that you're able to defend yourself, in case somebody is trying to hurt you."

For Donnie Meadows, helping women find their inner strength, is what THIS class is all about.

If you are interested in learning how to better defend yourself in a dangerous situation, Meadows says classes are also offered in the evenings and online as well.

