Bluefield takes 1st game of the Mercer Cup

The Bluefield Blue Jays started off the 2017 Mercer Cup the right way. The Jays defeated the Princeton Rays 6-2 on Friday night at Bowen Field. The Jays were led by Chavez Young who went 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs. Princeton was led by Carl Chester who went 3 for 5 with a RBI. The Jays are now 11-5 on the year, while the Rays are now 5-11. Game two will be on Saturday at 7 pm.