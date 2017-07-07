Bluefield takes 1st game of the Mercer Cup - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield takes 1st game of the Mercer Cup

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Blue Jays started off the 2017 Mercer Cup the right way.  The Jays defeated the Princeton Rays 6-2 on Friday night at Bowen Field.  The Jays were led by Chavez Young who went 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs.  Princeton was led by Carl Chester who went 3 for 5 with a RBI.  The Jays are now 11-5 on the year, while the Rays are now 5-11.  Game two will be on Saturday at 7 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.