Munoz leads after 2 rounds of the Greenbrier Classic

White Sulphur Springs, WV

Sebastian Munoz backed up is stellar first round performance with another one of Friday afternoon.  Munoz shot a -3 67 on the day to keep his lead at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  He is -12 for the tournament.  Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford at tied for second at -9.  Danny Lee, Davis Love III, and Russell Henley are tied for fourth at -8.  The final group with Munoz and Martin will tee off at 2 pm on Saturday for the third round.

