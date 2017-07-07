Munoz leads after 2 rounds of the Greenbrier Classic

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

Sebastian Munoz backed up is stellar first round performance with another one of Friday afternoon. Munoz shot a -3 67 on the day to keep his lead at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic. He is -12 for the tournament. Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford at tied for second at -9. Danny Lee, Davis Love III, and Russell Henley are tied for fourth at -8. The final group with Munoz and Martin will tee off at 2 pm on Saturday for the third round.