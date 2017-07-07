West Virginia roots show through in PGA Tour officials

As with every sport, there are rules and there are people who oversee those rules. Two PGA Tour officials are working in their own backyard to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Ken Tackett and Slugger White both grew up in West Virginia and are both PGA Tour officials.

"To be here and drive here and my family and friends, you know. I've seen hundreds of friends already and sometimes I get distracted talking to them and then I have to run and make a ruling or whatever," said PGA Tournament Official, Ken Tackett.

"Just a pleasure to be here and I say this all over the country I'm a proud West Virginian. I feel sorry for those people who didn't grow up in the 60s in Beckley, West Virginia. It's a great place to grow up. I love the people. These people don't get any better than these people in West Virginia. It's a very special place," added Slugger White, PGA Tour Vice President of Rules and Competition.

How did they become PGA Tour officials?

"I was the former Executive Director of the West Virginia Golf Association, affiliated with USGA and we have several past players on our committee, including Slugger White," Tackett said.

"When I first started, I played the tour in the 70s for about 4 years. Obviously we weren't playing with the money they're playing for now, and I guess I decided to find a way to make money on this tour so I went to work for them," White said.

Now, they're excited to be back at The Greenbrier, especially after the flood.

"The hours they put in, the time, the commitment from Mr. Justice financially to make it sure it's done right and not cut corners. It's just outstanding," said Tackett.

"It's very special to me because it is home. It just pulls on my heart strings, especially after what we had happen last year. It's a pleasure to be back. Nice to see familiar faces and we just try to do the best we can out here," White said.