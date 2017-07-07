5-year-old reaches 'Toys of Joy' goal now preparing to ship to S - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

5-year-old reaches 'Toys of Joy' goal now preparing to ship to South Africa

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

He's a 5-year-old boy with a really giant heart.

Brady Walker as spent the first half of his summer collecting gifts for kids in South Africa.

Brady wanted to do so after her learned that everyone in the world isn't as fortunate as most kids in America so he was inspired to start “Toys of Joy.”

Brady's project is in conjunction with the "Heaven's Missing Angels" organization which will help disperse the gifts to kids in South Africa.

The goal to collect 1000 toys to bring 1000 smiles on Christmas.

Brady reached his goal but there is one more hurdle shipping all the gifts to the country.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the effort.

If you would like to help click here.

