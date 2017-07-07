New art gallery excited to reach artists and residents in Princeton

Local businesses and organizations held the monthly Community Conversations event.

The event allows residents to meet with the owners and organizers of various establishments and non-profits such as the brand new owner of the holler art gallery located at 900 Mercer Street..

The owner says he is excited for residents to experience what he has to offer.

"My personal mission with this gallery is to showcase Appalachian voices that may not have been chosen traditionally so I really want to showcase people that are not part of that Appalachian stereotype,” said owner, Chase Bowman.

Bowman says in addition to showcasing art, his space will have studio areas for other artists to create.

He says the gallery should be up and running by August with the first gallery showing slated for August 4.