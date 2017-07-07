'All The Best Kids' & 'The Change' perform in Princeton this wee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

'All The Best Kids' & 'The Change' perform in Princeton this weekend

PRINCETON, WV -

Some local talent as well as some from our nation's capital are gracing "The Room Upstairs" in Princeton.

Washington, D.C. based band, "All The Best Kids" will be performing Saturday at 8:00 P.M.

The group is an alternative hip-hop group that has performed at Princeton's Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival.

Opening for all the band is anti-bullying music group, the change.

Lori McKinney is the owner of the room upstairs and says she's excited for the community to receive an inspiring message.

“The girls from the Change love this band so their excited to open for them. It's just going to be an all around great night,” said The Room Upstairs & RiffRaff Arts Collective owner, Lori Mckinney.

Tickets for the show are $10.

The price includes complimentary drinks & snacks.

