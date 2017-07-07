Deputies say woman was killed by husband in accidental shooting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deputies say woman was killed by husband in accidental shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

Investigators say Princeton man suffering from Alzheimer's Disease fatally shot his wife during what he believed was a home invasion.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Larry Dillon, 65, shot his wife Sandra with a 9-mm handgun Thursday night.

Court papers state Dillon believed his wife and granddaughter were being harmed while in a bedroom of their Princeton mobile home. He started firing the gun, striking Sandra several times

Dillon is charged with murder. A competency evaluation has been ordered to determine if Dillon can rationally participate in the judicial process.

