McDowell County man charged with shooting brother

An argument between two brothers ends when one shoots the other in the leg.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday at a residence in Davy, WV.

When Trooper J.A.. Tupper and Trooper J.C. Woods arrived on scene, they found Donald McCall shot one time in the "upper right thigh." The troopers administered first-aid including the use of Donald McCall's belt as a make-shift tourniquet. He was then taken to Welch Community Hospital.

The alleged shooter, Johnny McCall was found at his residence immediately after the shooting. He was arraigned on and released on $10,000 bond.

First Sergeant K. Wright with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.