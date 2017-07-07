Woman rescued after 50-foot fall from hiking trail in Beckley

After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.More >>
Beckley firefighters, police and Jan Care ambulance responded to a call of a woman who fell 50 feet, near Woodlawn Avenue, Friday afternoon.More >>
Sheriff Bruce Sloan reports that 66 year-old Fred Ramsey was pronounced dead at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, following a single-vehicle wreck near Alvon Thursday night.More >>
Commissioners in Monroe County are working on an ordinance to maintain emergency ambulance services in the Town of Union.More >>
According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident near a residence in Asbury, West Virginia.More >>
Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan reports that a 41 year-old man from the Williamsburg area of Greenbrier County died Thursday in what appears to be an accidental death, falling from a trailer while trimming trees.More >>
The city of Princeton is continuing to grow on Thursday local businesses and organizations held the monthly Community Conversations event.More >>
Police say a 10-month-old child suffered serious injuries from what appears to be 'Shaken Baby Syndrome."More >>
