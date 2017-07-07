Woman rescued after 50-foot fall from hiking trail in Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Woman rescued after 50-foot fall from hiking trail in Beckley

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Beckley firefighters, police and Jan Care ambulance responded to a call of a woman who fell 50 feet, near Woodlawn Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Crews from Beckley Fire, Beckley Police, and Jan Care Ambulance raced to the scene shortly after 1:15 p.m. Friday, to help with the rescue of one woman, who is expected to fully recover from any injuries she may have suffered.

No word on her condition is immediately available.  WVVA was on scene when she was rescued.

