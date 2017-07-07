66 year-old dies in single-vehicle wreck near Alvon, WV

Sheriff Bruce Sloan reports that 66 year-old Fred Ramsey was pronounced dead at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, following a single-vehicle wreck near Alvon Thursday night.

Sheriff Sloan says Ramsey appeared to drive his pick-up truck off Anthony Road and into a tree.

The investigation continues.

Below is the entire news release Sheriff Sloan sent to WVVA News Friday morning:

On Thursday July 06, 2017, at approximately 9:30 pm, Corporal R. P. Honaker, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a single vehicle accident that occurred on Anthony Road near Alvon, WV. The investigation revealed that a pickup truck being operated by Fred Ramsey, age 66 of White Sulphur Springs, had ran off of the roadway and impacted a tree. Mr. Ramsey was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center where he would be pronounced deceased.

Corporal Honaker is the investigating officer.

Anthony Creek VFD provided on scene assistance.

Sheriff Sloan