41 year-old Greenbrier County man dies in fall, trimming trees

By WVVA Newsroom
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan reports that a 41 year-old man from the Williamsburg area of Greenbrier County died in what appears to be an accidental death, falling from a trailer while trimming trees.

Sheriff Sloan identifies the man as Michael Jason Campbell.  The fatal injury was suffered on a farm in the Williamsburg area.  He died Thursday night at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Below is the entire news release sent to WVVA News by Sheriff Sloan:

On Thursday July 06, 2017, at approximately 10:30 pm, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental death that occurred at a farm in the Williamsburg area.  The investigation revealed that Michael Jason Campbell, age 41, had fallen off of a trailer as he was trimming trees.  Mr. Campbell was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center where he would subsequently succumb to his injuries.

Deputy G. M. Tate is the investigating officer.

Sheriff Sloan

