Princeton hold "community conversations on economic development

The city of Princeton is continuing to grow on Thursday local businesses and organizations held the monthly Community Conversations event..

“We share ideas. Make new friends. Talk about ways we can collaborate and talk about how we can move forward,” said organizer, Lori McKinney who also heads the Princeton Renaissance Project.

The intimate round table event allows residents to meet with the owners and organizers of various establishments and non-profits..

McKinney says the new projects under the PRP development are coming along.

“The coffee shop, I think is going to be the first to open it's doors they're slated for July so any day now we're going to see the coffee shop open its doors. Then soon after that Jimmie's Restaurant is looking at the fall.”

The event was held at the new Holler Art gallery on Mercer Street.

Owner Chase Bowman says he hopes it drums up artist and visitors when he opens in August.

“I think one of the things I see when i look at Princeton is that there's a lot of potential here. There's a lot of untapped potential and think that the Appalachian culture is a lot more complex."

