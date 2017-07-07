Princeton hold "community conversations on economic development - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton hold "community conversations on economic development

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
PRINCETON (WVVA) -

The city of Princeton is continuing to grow on Thursday local businesses and organizations held the monthly Community Conversations event..

“We share ideas. Make new friends. Talk about ways we can collaborate and talk about how we can move forward,” said organizer, Lori McKinney who also heads the Princeton Renaissance Project.

The intimate round table event allows residents to meet with the owners and organizers of various establishments and non-profits..

McKinney says the new projects under the PRP development are coming along.

“The coffee shop, I think is going to be the first to open it's doors they're slated for July so any day now we're going to see the coffee shop open its doors. Then soon after that Jimmie's Restaurant is looking at the fall.”

The event was held at the new Holler Art gallery on Mercer Street.

Owner Chase Bowman says he hopes it drums up artist and visitors when he opens in August.

“I think one of the things I see when i look at Princeton is that there's a lot of potential here. There's a lot of untapped potential and think that the Appalachian culture is a lot more complex."

.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.