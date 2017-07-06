Munoz leads after 1st round of the Greenbrier Classic

White Sulphur Springs, WV

Sebastian Munoz has taken the early lead at the Greenbrier Classic on Thursday. Munoz shot a -9 61 to put himself in the top spot. The Columbia native is ranked 198th in the FedEx Cup standings. He had 10 birdies to just one bogey on the afternoon. He is followed by Davis Love III who shot a -7 63. Love had 7 birdies and no bogeys on the afternoon. The 53 year old hasn't finished in the top 40 in any PGA event in the past year. He hasn't won on tour since 2015. There are 6 tied for third at -6, and 4 tied for ninth at -5. The first groups will tee off at 7 am on Friday for the second round.