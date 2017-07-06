Cooke and Brand struggle in Round 1 of Greenbrier Classic

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

To the pair of Mountain State natives who are in the Greenbrier Classic field. Parkersburg's Alan Cooke did not have a great day at the Old White. The 2016 WV Amateur champion shot a 9 over 79 on the day. That is currently tied for 154 in the field. He will tee off at 2 pm Friday. Charleston's Christian Brand had a much better day on the course. He shot a 2 over 72 on the day. He will tee off at 8:50 am on Friday.