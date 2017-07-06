Cooke and Brand struggle in Round 1 of Greenbrier Classic - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Cooke and Brand struggle in Round 1 of Greenbrier Classic

Posted:

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

To the pair of Mountain State natives who are in the Greenbrier Classic field.  Parkersburg's Alan Cooke did not have a great day at the Old White.  The 2016 WV Amateur champion shot a 9 over 79 on the day.  That is currently tied for 154 in the field.  He will tee off at 2 pm Friday.  Charleston's Christian Brand had a much better day on the course.  He shot a 2 over 72 on the day.  He will tee off at 8:50 am on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.