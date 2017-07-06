Child dead after being struck by a vehicle - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Child dead after being struck by a vehicle

By Patrice Mitchell, Producer
According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident near a residence in Asbury, West Virginia at around 4:30P.M. Thursday. 

Upon arrival the investigation revealed that a 6 year old from Ronceverte was struck by a vehicle that was being driven by a family member. The child was transported to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. 

