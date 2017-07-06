Free fairground parking for Classic made to be easy for fans

The last thing anyone visiting the Classic wants is to have to search far and wide for a parking spot.

"It's not going to be all congested up at The Greenbrier. You don't have to park over there and worry about all the traffic there. We just tell them where to park and they get on the bus and go right over there," said Dylan Long, volunteer for the State Fair free parking.

The Greenbrier East Cross Country and JROTC are volunteering for the free parking duties as a fundraiser and they're making sure that people with handicaps are taken care of, too.

"We have handicap parking at the Fairgrounds. There is a special area that is roped off," said Admissions Chair, Anne Sergent.

Special buses are available for those who might not get around as well.

"We also have the handicapped bus if anyone in a wheelchair or walker need to ride that bus, we can accommodate them and put them on that bus and we'll take them directly to the pool," Sergent said.

What if a fan doesn't have a wheelchair or walker?

"We'll pick them up at the stables with a golf cart and deliver them to the course, so they won't have to walk," Sergent continued.

"Well this is definitely a stress reliever. I mean it's just real convenient. You pull right in here and put us right where we need to be," said Greenbrier Classic fan, Charlie Snyder.

"Parking at the fairgrounds allows them no hassle. Get on the bus and deliver them and bring them back," Sergent said.

"We realize where the course is located. We know we can't find enough parking over there for everyone, so it's very convenient and I have no problems at all with the bus transportation. There's usually one there when I get ready to leave and one when I get ready to go," added James McPherson, another Greenbrier Classic fan.

The Greenbrier East golf team is also having a raffle at the bus station with prizes including rounds of golf at The Greenbrier.