Union residents to pay emergency ambulance fee

Commissioners in Monroe County are working on an ordinance to maintain emergency ambulance services in the Town of Union.

Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance Service(GEAS) acquired Union Rescue's equipment and vehicles in December; along with $40,000 in debt. Administrators at GEAS say there isn't enough calls in Union to pay for the cost of coverage.

Commissioners will hold a planning meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

"Once the ordinance is complete, the County Commission must solicit bids from Emergency Medical Service agencies who are interested in providing service to the Union area," states Monroe County Commission President Bill Miller. "The Commission will have specific criteria these agencies must meet before they are considered. They will also ask these agencies to provide a cost of providing the service that is presently being provided by GEAS."

In the meantime, Union residents will pay $13,000 a month for emergency ambulance services from GEAS.