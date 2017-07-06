Monroe County residents to pay emergency ambulance fee

Commissioners in Monroe County are working on an ordinance to maintain emergency ambulance services in the Town of Union.

Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance Service(GEAS) acquired Union Rescue's equipment and vehicles in December; along with $40,000 in debt. Administrators at GEAS say there isn't enough calls in Union to pay for the cost of coverage.

Two weeks ago, commissioners voted to impose an ambulance fee on residents in the Town of Union. GEAS requested an additional $13,000 a month to provide emergency ambulance services. The new ordinance will spread the fee across the whole county.

"Once the ordinance is complete, the County Commission must solicit bids from Emergency Medical Service agencies who are interested in providing service to the Union area," states Monroe County Commission President Bill Miller. "The Commission will have specific criteria these agencies must meet before they are considered. They will also ask these agencies to provide a cost of providing the service that is presently being provided by GEAS."

Commissioners will hold a planning meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

Read the full news release below:

Monroe County Commission

Press Release: For Immediate Release

Date: July 6, 2017

Contact: Bill Miller, President

Monroe County Commission

At their July 5, 2017 meeting, the Monroe County Commission amended a previous motion and voted unanimously to enact an ordinance imposing an emergency ambulance fee for the entire county. At their July 21st meeting, the Commission voted, on a 2 to 1 vote, to impose the fee on just those living in the Union service area.

This action was taken due to the financial collapse of Union Rescue. In December 2016, Union Rescue’s Board of Directors voted to merge with Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance Service (GEAS). The terms of this agreement called for GEAS to get all of Union’s ambulances and equipment. They also acquired approximately $40,000 in debt Union Rescue had. GEAS has been providing coverage to the Union area since the merger. However, GEAS says there isn’t enough calls to generate enough revenue to pay for staffing a crew at the Union station and that additional revenue is needed.

Peterstown Fire and Rescue was originally opposed to imposing a fee on the residents they serve. However, after thinking about the matter and planning for the future, Peterstown Chief Jerry “Boomer” Brown and their Board of Directors recently met with Commission President Bill Miller and advised they could certainly use the revenue. Brown said he felt Medicare will have another decrease in the amount they will reimburse rescue squads for transporting individuals to the hospital. In addition, Brown said they had to have a new ambulance at a cost of $200,000. Peterstown has operated primarily with volunteers since the inception of their rescue squad but began paying personnel in January to be on station. This results in a much quicker response time. All of GEAS are paid staff.

The next step in the process is to amend the original ordinance that authorizes the imposition of this fee and to hold a public hearing. The Commission has scheduled a meeting with the county’s Planning Commission next Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 9:00 am to go over the ordinance and make any necessary changes.

Once the ordinance is complete, the County Commission must solicit bids from Emergency Medical Service agencies who are interested in providing service to the Union area. The Commission will have specific criteria these agencies must meet before they are considered. They will also ask these agencies to provide a cost of providing the service that is presently being provided by GEAS.

To prevent in lapse in coverage, the County Commission has entered into an agreement for Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance Service to continue providing coverage to the resident of the Union service area at a cost of $13,000 per month. This will insure there is adequate coverage for the citizens previously served by Union Rescue until the process of getting a fee implemented is complete.

The reason the County Commission is involved in this matter is the fact that WV Code requires them to provide emergency medical service to the residents of the county as funds are available.