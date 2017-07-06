"The Tailyard" opens in Bluefield

The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon, officially opening the City of Bluefield's newly constructed dog park.

"The Tail-yard", located downtown between Princeton Avenue and Raleigh Street is a safe place people can bring their dogs to play and socialize. Features of The Tailyard include an area for large dogs, and another one for smaller dogs under 25 pounds. There are also fresh-water spigots, waste disposal stations, and restored antique benches for the humans to enjoy. The city has applied for a $25,000 grant for future improvements, including structures to provide shade in the otherwise open area.

Mayor Tom Cole says the Tailyard was constructed at very little cost, and the city-owned property still has potential for economic development. If a new business were to be interested in the location, the dog park could be relocated in a short amount of time.