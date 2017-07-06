Security preparations underway ahead of influx of WVU Tech students

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Security preparations are underway as the City of Beckley and WVU Tech get ready for roughly a thousand new students.



Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold met Thursday with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOT) and WVU Tech facility managers to add more caution signs and pedestrian crosswalks on campus.



"The goal is to make this heavily traveled section of South Kanawha Street from Beaver Avenue up to Howe Street more pedestrian and bike friendly," said Mayor Rappold.



WVU Tech has eight campus police officers who will work closely with the Beckley Police Dept. WVU Tech Dean of Students Richard Carpinelli is also getting ready for new student orientation in August, when students will be schooled on a new app called 'LIVE SAFE.' The app basically functions as campus blue lights, helping police quickly locate students in trouble.



"They will be able to report something that they may think is suspicious. If they're having difficulty, they can hit the button and police will find them," said Carpinelli, who adds that the app also has a buddy system component called 'Safe Walk' to notify roommates or friends.



The campus police officers have the same law enforcement powers as the Beckley Police and can even haul those who find themselves at odds with the law into court.



"They'll have the same arrest powers, citation powers, and access to municipal court that our officers have,' adds Mayor Rappold.



It is a partnership between a city and a university that's success depends primary on each other.



"Chief Lonnie Christian and others have been meeting with our staff, here at the University to make sure this is a seamless police presence; that students and others in the community feel safe," said Carpinelli.



Orientation for new students starts on Sunday, August 13, 2017.