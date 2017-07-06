Bluefield man charged with seriously injuring 10-month-old

Police say a 10-month-old suffers serious injures caused by his father.

Police say a 10-month-old child suffered serious injuries from what appears to be 'Shaken Baby Syndrome."

According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield, WV Police, the child's father, Jacob Lee Richards, 25, called 911 Wednesday afternoon from his Franklin Street home. The child was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and then to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Richards is charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and malicious wounding. He's in Southern Regional Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.