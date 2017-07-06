Scandinavian company to bring about 150 jobs to Jefferson County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Scandinavian company to bring about 150 jobs to Jefferson County

Posted:
(WVVA) -

A Scandinavian company announced Thursday morning it is building a 150 million dollar manufacturing plant in Jefferson County.

They plan to manufacture stone wool insulation for buildings, like acustic ceiling tiles.

Groundbreaking on the new facility will begin in the nest few months.

Roxul Manufacturing, a part of the Rockwell Group, said the plant will employ about 150 people when it starts production in 2020

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.