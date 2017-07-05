Wounded veteran support program returns to southern West Virginia

A non-profit organization called "Gathering of Mountain Eagles" is hosting wounded and injured vets along with their spouses for a five-day adventure around southern West Virginia.

Beckley native and retired U.S. Army officer Woody Aurentz helped to found the program nearly a decade ago.

Seeing so many veterans returning from the battlefield with physical and emotional traumas, Aurentz started the program to challenge veterans to achieve what they thought no longer seemed possible.

"In many cases the physical scars are easier to handle than the mental because you can't see them,” Aurentz said.

Veterans and their families will spend five days exerting themselves in physical challenges like white water rafting and zip-lining, before moving on to some more relaxing activities like touring the Exhibition Coal Mine Museum and and then a little golf and bowling at Glade Springs Resort.

"So we bring them into to try and challenge them to do physical things that still can do some things that are a little bit scary and a lot of fun,” Aurentz said.

Army nurse Phyllis Thieken started in the program as a participant. Now, she recruits other veterans to come out try the program for themselves.

"It really helps,” Thieken said. “You're not alone and a lot of times you feel like you're alone in this and you're afraid to open up, but it's important to open up."

Both Thieken and Aurentz want other wounded or injured veterans suffering from setbacks to reach out to the program for help.

"We don't pretend to cure anybody,” Aurentz said. “What we try to do is provide them maybe that first step of getting out.”