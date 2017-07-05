UPDATE: Cleanup continues following I-77 crash in Mercer County

Police say a 10-month-old child suffered serious injuries from what appears to be 'Shaken Baby Syndrome."More >>
Police say a 10-month-old child suffered serious injuries from what appears to be 'Shaken Baby Syndrome."More >>
When Virginia carries out its next execution, more of the process will be shrouded in secrecy.More >>
When Virginia carries out its next execution, more of the process will be shrouded in secrecy.More >>
Ohio's Republican senator says he remains concerned about future access to Medicaid for low-income Ohioans, and particularly those receiving help for drug addiction treatment.More >>
Ohio's Republican senator says he remains concerned about future access to Medicaid for low-income Ohioans, and particularly those receiving help for drug addiction treatment.More >>
By COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press Democratic attorneys general in 18 states and the District of Columbia are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges.More >>
By COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press Democratic attorneys general in 18 states and the District of Columbia are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges.More >>
Hazmat crews continue to clean up the mess left after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 77 near Bluefield.More >>
Hazmat crews continue to clean up the mess left after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 77 near Bluefield.More >>
A non-profit organization called "Gathering of Mountain Eagles" is hosting wounded and injured vets along with their spouses for a five-day adventure around southern West Virginia.More >>
A non-profit organization called "Gathering of Mountain Eagles" is hosting wounded and injured vets along with their spouses for a five-day adventure around southern West Virginia.More >>