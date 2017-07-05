UPDATE: Cleanup continues following I-77 crash in Mercer County

Hazmat crews continue to clean-up the mess left after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 77 near Bluefield.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is reduced to one lane as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The crash occurred the night before near mile marker three.

According to Sgt. Steve Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the big rig tried to dodge an object in the road, lost control and rolled over on its right side- blocking both lanes of traffic. It was hauling powered carbon used in the production of tires and rubber seals.

Traffic was detoured onto U.S. Route 460 from exit 9 in Princeton to exit one in Bluefield