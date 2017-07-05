Tractor Trailer Rolls onto side, blocking I-77

A Rollover Crash That Is Blocking All Southbound Lanes Of Interstate 77..

Between Mileposts 3 & 4.

mercer County Sergeant Steve Sommers Says The Driver Of A Big Rig Tried To Dodge An Object In The Road...

... Swerved And Then Lost Control.

Sommers Says The Trucker Then Over-Corrected And Rolled.

the Tractor-Trailer Is On Its Right Side... Blocking All Southbound Lanes.

it Was Hauling Powdered Carbon... Used In Making Tires And Rubber Seals.

but Due To Fears About Possible Toxicity...

... Hazmat Crews Will Test The Material To Deem It Safe To Re-Open The Interstate.

in The Meantime, Interstate Traffic From Points North Is Being Detoured Off 77 At Exit 9 In Princeton.