Mickelson enjoying role as ambassador

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

In October, Phil Mickelson was named the tour ambassador to the Greenbrier, a role he has taken with great pride. "I've really loved the association. I really love spending time out here and i'm very impressed with the community and involvement in getting this place ready to play."

Lefty last appeared in the classic in 2013 and despite a virtually new course to play on, he still has high expectations. "My record here has not been stellar, but I've really gotten some good work in the last couple of days."

So far this season Mickelson ranks 40th in the Fed Ex Cup standings, with four top ten finishes, having yet to win, something he's hoping to change this weekend. "It's been an interesting year so far. I've played consistent, but not to the level of where I want to get in the winner's circle and so that's what I've been working on and hopefully we'll finishing out the year strong."

Win or not, Mickelson says just to have fans and peers back at the Greenbrier, is a victory in itself. "A real feat, what has been done to get this course ready and it's going to be a great week. Hopefully this rain will subside. It should clear up for the weekend and we should have a great weekend."