Kisner taking advantage of the Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

Kevin Kisner will bring his talents to the Greenbrier. He is currently ranked 24th in the world, and is the only one at the tournament who is in the top ten of the Fed Ex Cup standings at 8th. Kisner has had a great year so far with 6 top ten finishes, and a win at the Dean and Deluca Invitational. He says the Greenbrier is a must come destination where its easy to bring the families, and he would love to improve his standing in the fed ex cup and the world at the same time. "I just know a lot of the guys love coming here because of all the family atmosphere and I've never seen so many kids of tour players in my life running around. So, it's one of our favorite events to bring families. It's a great place to stay on site and have all the activities to do and I think it's more of a family week than golf week in some aspects and if you play well, it's an added bonus."