Bulger makes first trip to the Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

One of the big names West Virginia fans were looking forward to at the Greenbrier Classic Pro Am was Marc Bulger. The former Mountaineer quarterback played in a group with pro Patton Kizzire. Bulger threw for 54 touchdowns during his time in the gold and blue and was named to the Big Wast and All American teams. From there he went to the NFL where he spent 11 seasons with the Saints, Rams, Falcons, Ravens.. He threw for 122 touchdowns and made the pro bowl twice during that time. He says he's excited to be back in the mountain state, and spend some time with his favorite fans. "I wanted to wear West Virginia shirt, pants, and hat. I did the hat at least. Got the West Virginia head cover on my driver and I didn't want to go over the top, but I can't wait to see a bunch of Mountaineers."