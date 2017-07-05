Celebrities compliment strength of community at Classic Pro-Am

Stars definitely came out but they might not necessarily be stars on the golf course, except for the pros. The Pro-Am saw reality stars and pro athletes hit the course and they had nothing but rave reviews about the community.

"I love this place and after last year we wanted to come and show our support for all the residents here. Our hearts went out to them. Our prayers with them so we wanted to come back. Made a lot of friends," said Jase Robertson of Duck Dynasty.

Longtime friend of the Greenbrier and receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald, is impressed by the resilience of the people in White Sulphur Springs.

"To see a community bond together to come back and host another event like this is truly something special. It shows you how strong the people in this community are and I'm just happy to be here and be a part of it to pay tribute to all the people that work so tirelessly to put this back together," said the Arizona Cardinal receiver.

"It's good to be back and they've done an incredible job to get this back working again. It's almost like they're born again. I've been shocked ever since I've been here. I thought how in the world did they pull this off. I mean, it is immaculate. It's a testimony to the hard-working people here," Robertson said.

"It's unbelievable. This is the first time I've seen it in person from TV. It's unbelievable," added Cleveland Cavalier, J.R. Smith.

Of course, there's nothing but friendly competition, especially between the Duck Dynasty brothers.

"Me and Willie have a grudge match in the group behind us. All I want to do is strap him. I told Bubba I need his best for playing best ball. Need him to make about 7 birdies," Robertson said.

