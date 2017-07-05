Meet the new mayor of Bluefield

Ron Martin is a Mercer County native who has pride in the city he comes from.

"I really, I love Bluefield. I’ve been in Bluefield 16 years I want to see Bluefield do well. “

Seeing the city do well is what Martin hopes to accomplish as the new mayor. The city board of directors elected Martin to the position at the end of June.

Martin is co-owner of Grants Supermarkets, a grocery chain that is on its way to opening its 16th store in the area. After earning a business degree from Concord University, Martin went on to study law at WVU. Martin hopes to use his business background to focus on improving infrastructure and commerce in the city.

"I think the city has a good handle on crime," Martin says. "They’ve done a really good job of containing the drug issues that we had and making our city safe. I think the logical next step is business and infrastructure and seeing the city grow."

Martin wants to execute that growth starting with downtown.

"Bluefield's infrastructure needs to be improved. The prior board and the city manager and the city government has plans in place to do that. And I think we need to continue to support those so that other things can happen and [have] more business and more activity both downtown and on college and other areas of the city."

Martin uses Grants Supermarkets as a hub for community service.

The business participates in food drives, Toys for Tots and most recently shown support of the 'Always Free Honors Flight' for veterans.

Martin says he hopes his position as mayor can boost the service efforts in Bluefield all around.

“The folks in this area have supported our businesses so we like to lend that same support when we can. I think that in my position as mayor and on the board that I can help bring some of those ideas."

Martin’s says he has a lot of ideas in mind to help the city grow, but he expects it to be a smooth transition of power.

“I wanted to see things continue kind of the way they are. The current board has done a good job recruiting employees for the city and I think the city is on the right track as far as where we’re going."

Martin will be officially sworn in on August 1st.