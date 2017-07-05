A Bluefield State alum returns, brings prospective students

A graduate of Bluefield State College returned for his yearly visit today and brought some guests. William Robertson earned two degrees from Bluefield State before working for a governor, four presidents and finally as a middle school teacher. His mission these days is encouraging students from America's inner-cities to be successful by getting a good education.

Robertson would bring some of his students from Tampa for a tour while working as a middle school teacher.

But then after he retired... "I had teachers and the principal at Sligh Middle School, to select the students. The students would have to write an essay, (explaining) why I should bring them to Camp Virginia Jaycee and Bluefield State College," Robertson says.

One student visiting today is thirteen year old Deon Robertson from Roanoke, who describes some of the issues back home. "I see a lot of violence... gun violence... drug dealing... everything. Like its... just gotten worse over the years." Deon says watching medical dramas on TV have inspired him to be a surgeon. "It makes me want to make an impact on somebody's life. So like... yeah, I just want to save people's lives."

Tyler Spencer is a 13-year-old from a community near Greensboro, North Carolina. Though he would like to become a successful singer, he also realizes how important a college degree can be. "Of course my major would be in music, but I will also have a minor in teaching. Because I love helping out kids, and teaching them right and wrong and stuff."

Tyrek English, a senior from Tampa, is debating whether to pursue a career in law or try to start a business. "I have a little sister and a little brother. I want them to look up to their big brother and be like, 'I want to be just like my big brother.'"

For Robertson, he has one reason for bringing students on a tour of his alma mater: inspiration. "That they realize, that with a sense of responsibility, and initiative, hard work... they can be anything they want to be. They can go anywhere they want to go. They can be successful."

Robertson's program currently fields students from locations in Tampa, Roanoke, and North Carolina. He says plans are in the works to add schools from Baltimore and Newark, New Jersey.

