Tazewell Independence Day Celebration

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

The rain held of in Tazewell for the towns Independence Day Celebration.

The town had set a rain date in case weather prevented the festivities from happening on the 4th, but the weather cooperated and the event was held as planned.

Hundreds gathered on the lawn at Tazewell High School for live music, free watermelon, bouncy houses for the kids and vendors.

The town also provided fireworks after dark.

