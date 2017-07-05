Raleigh County veterans skydive to help heal the wounds of war

A group of local veterans take a leap of faith to help other returning service members recover from the wounds of war.

From sky-diving to bible study, "Discipled Veterans" invites retired service members of all ages for their weekly visits and adventure outings.

Organizer, Navy veteran, and Raleigh County magistrate Steve Massie says the goal is help address some of the struggles vets face when they return home.

“If we can fix their heart, it solves all the other problem,” says Massie. “The goal is to build a comradely to give them the ability to come together in a spiritual setting and get some help from the Lord.”

"Discipled Veterans" meets every Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Church in MacArthur.