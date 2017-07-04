Local historian explains Beckley's ties to two U.S. Presidents

The city of Beckley is full of history, especially if you know where to look.

Not everyone knows that two U.S. presidents spent some time in the city and had a big part in shaping the country we know today.

An unassuming plaque affixed to the side of the United Bank building in uptown Beckley is the only visible evidence that the two future presidents spent time here during the Civil War.

"Rutherford B Hayes, who would go on to be the President of the United States, came here as a colonel in the 23rd Ohio,” historian Scott Worley said. “And brought 1,800 troops including William McKinley, yet again who would be another President of the United States."

Worley is the historian for the Raleigh County Historical Society. He describes the scene in 1862; a town of fewer than 200 people, many holding confederate sympathies, and the union army, headed its way.

"Most of the residents fled outside of town,” Worley said.

As for Rutherford B. Hayes, his time in Beckley, is well documented in his writings.

"Hayes, in particular, wrote quite a bit in his diary about his time in Beckley and about being in this area and he wrote many times about the beauty of the town," Worley said.

And it wasn't until after the Civil War that Beckley really recovered from its occupation and started to expand.

"A lot of the former Confederate soldiers and a few Union soldiers came back to town and started businesses,” Worley said. “Really Beckley as we know it today they started to grow from there.”