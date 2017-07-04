Rays and Jays notch road wins

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays knocked off the Elizabethton Twins on the road 6-2. The Rays were led by Ronaldo Hernandez who went 3 for 4 with a RBI. The Rays are now 5-8 on the season.

The Bluefield Blue Jays also notched a road win at Burlington 9-6. The Jays were led by Antony Fuentes who went 2 for 5 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs. Bluefield is now 8-5 on the year.