Lee eager to defend his crown

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

When Danny Lee came to White Sulphur Springs in 2015 he had a lot of goals in mind. And all of the were accomplished with his first win on the tour. "Really felt like I needed that to make something different for myself. To make it into the President's Cup meant everything to me."

Lee knows coming into this year that things will be different, and this year will have a different feel. "It would've felt better if there was a last year but the unforunate weather happened here and people went through some tough stuff."

He'll also have to deal with a new layout on the course. A challenge for everyone involved. "Every hole has a different green, shape, and slope to it. I think its firmer than what I remember from a couple of years ago. I think hitting the fairway off the tee will be a key point this week."

Lee will come into this year's classic on a bit of a hot streak. A big improvement dating back to the struggles he had last season. "I was struggling late into last year and early this year. I was testing some stuff and switching coaches. Everything is settled in and I'm in a good place right now and I'm ready to play some good golf.

When lee won in 2015 he commented he didn't have a girlfriend to share the win with. fast forward two years, and he's engaged. "Ever since she's been traveling with me I've been playing some good golf. It just happened I guess.'