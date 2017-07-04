Davis Love III mentoring his son

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

For the first time with real money on the line, father and son duo Davis Love III and Dru Love will square off on the PGA Tour. The older Love is a major winner who has 36 tour victories to his name. While the youngest love is a recent graduate of Alabama and has been participating on the Web.com Tour before receiving a exemption this week to play in the Greenbrier Classic. The two have already shared a special moment this year as Davis was Dru's caddie for the US Open. Davis says he sees a bright future for his son, but he knows its going to come one day at a time. "He just needs to come out here and gain experience. Learn the golf courses, learn the ropes. Grateful for the opportunity the Greenbrier and some other events have given him saying hey we would like to give him a shot it looks like he has some potential" said Davis. "That's what I have to do to gain experience to be able to play week after week after week. Building on some confidence and some experience. I think if I can stay healthy over the next couple years I think I can get a lot better" said Dru.