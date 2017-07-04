Davis Love III mentoring his son

The Princeton Rays knocked off the Elizabethton Twins on the roadMore >>
The Princeton Rays knocked off the Elizabethton Twins on the roadMore >>
When Danny Lee came to White Sulphur Springs in 2015 he had a lot of goals in mindMore >>
When Danny Lee came to White Sulphur Springs in 2015 he had a lot of goals in mindMore >>
For the first time with real money on the line, father and son duo Davis Love III and Dru Love will square off on the PGA TourMore >>
For the first time with real money on the line, father and son duo Davis Love III and Dru Love will square off on the PGA TourMore >>
Two time Masters champion Bubba Watson moved into his home in White Sulphur Springs after playing in the Greenbrier Classic for the first time back in 2013More >>
Two time Masters champion Bubba Watson moved into his home in White Sulphur Springs after playing in the Greenbrier Classic for the first time back in 2013More >>
The Princeton Rays dominated the Burlington Royals 15-6 on ThursdayMore >>
The Princeton Rays dominated the Burlington Royals 15-6 on ThursdayMore >>
Charleston native Christian Brand is back in the Greenbrier Classic for the 2nd time in his careerMore >>
Charleston native Christian Brand is back in the Greenbrier Classic for the 2nd time in his careerMore >>
One of the crowd favorites every where he goes is John DalyMore >>
One of the crowd favorites every where he goes is John DalyMore >>
BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) A local health care organization is offering free sports physicals to introduce their new medical residents to the community.More >>
BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) A local health care organization is offering free sports physicals to introduce their new medical residents to the community.More >>
Bluefield picks up their straight win, while Princeton's win streak is snapped.More >>
Bluefield picks up their straight win, while Princeton's win streak is snapped.More >>
West Virginia University is establishing a new security policy for fans entering sports events.More >>
West Virginia University is establishing a new security policy for fans entering sports events.More >>